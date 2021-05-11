Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.46 million.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. 6,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.20.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $422,093.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,708.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,780 shares of company stock worth $4,572,542 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

