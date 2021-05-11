SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Director Sells $66,650.00 in Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $66,650.00.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. 245,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,985. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. Analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SBOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

