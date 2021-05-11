Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE SI opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,195,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,729,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,431,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

