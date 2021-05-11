SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Down 6.3%

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $188.34 and last traded at $188.75. 6,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 311,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

