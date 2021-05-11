SIX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.75 Million (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, SIX has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. SIX has a market cap of $35.94 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.00653139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.00250643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003959 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.52 or 0.01164350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031905 BTC.

SIX Coin Profile

SIX’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

SIX Coin Trading

