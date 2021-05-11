SkinCoin (SKIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $263,778.28

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 48.7% against the US dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $263,778.28 and $40,926.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00083760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00060366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00107447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.00 or 0.00791171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001747 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

