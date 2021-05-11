Skycoin (SKY) Price Reaches $3.51 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $70.24 million and $3.47 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.51 or 0.00006194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.00655285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00066676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00243507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $676.51 or 0.01193285 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00029969 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.82 or 0.00744036 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars.

