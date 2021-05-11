Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.95% from the stock’s current price.

EM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 target price for the company.

NYSE:EM remained flat at $$6.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,443. Smart Share Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

