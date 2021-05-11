Smartlands Network (SLT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $414,974.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for $15.75 or 0.00027563 BTC on major exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $80.36 million and $414,974.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00085628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.49 or 0.00830163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00107669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001859 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

SLT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

