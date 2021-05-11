Smartshare Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $252,154.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00046931 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

