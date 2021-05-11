SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Announces Earnings Results

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. SmileDirectClub updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS and its Q1 2021 guidance to -0.250–0.250 EPS.

SmileDirectClub stock remained flat at $$7.96 during trading on Tuesday. 288,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,334. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.82.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.