Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 3,018 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 605,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 222,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,502,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.