Smith Salley & Associates Acquires New Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 137,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

