Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

