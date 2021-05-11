Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,300,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares during the period.

BND opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

