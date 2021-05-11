Smith Salley & Associates Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.58.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

