Smith Salley & Associates Purchases Shares of 12,690 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $117.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

