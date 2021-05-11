Smith Salley & Associates Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of FNCL opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58.

