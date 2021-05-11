Smith Salley & Associates Takes $1.85 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

