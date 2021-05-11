SnowGem Hits 1-Day Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000654 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 504.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.