SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $31.47 or 0.00055385 BTC on exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and $679,000.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.46 or 0.00662499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00066669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.00243685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $681.26 or 0.01198880 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.61 or 0.00756027 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

