Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. 205,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

