Solana (SOL) Price Hits $44.01 on Top Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.01 or 0.00076546 BTC on exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $12.00 billion and $465.58 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solana has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00085086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00061571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.32 or 0.00877157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00108540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001904 BTC.

About Solana

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

