Solvay’s (SOLVY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SOLVY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. 1,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Solvay has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

