SoMee.Social (ONG) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.16 Million

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One SoMee.Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SoMee.Social has traded 141.1% higher against the dollar. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $18.16 million and $190,915.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SoMee.Social Coin Profile

SoMee.Social (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,900 coins. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social Coin Trading

