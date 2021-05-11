SOMESING (SSX) Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $16.37 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00655181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00250535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.57 or 0.01161205 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00031925 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.22 or 0.00772680 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

