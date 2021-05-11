Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 1,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sompo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Sompo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.