SONM (SNM) Price Down 26% Over Last Week

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, SONM has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One SONM coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM has a total market capitalization of $205.12 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SONM Coin Profile

SONM (SNM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

