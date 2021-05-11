Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.90

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 268641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,018,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 730,396 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

