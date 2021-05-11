S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,396,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199,012 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 6.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of S&P Global worth $845,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI traded down $9.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.05. 38,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.48. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.08 and a 52-week high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

