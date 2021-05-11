Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Market Capitalization Tops $133,362.31

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 153.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $133,362.31 and approximately $798.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00086450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00059444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00107450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.06 or 0.00806398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001831 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.