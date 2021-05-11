Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) Trading Down 0.5%

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.94. 431,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 952,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRQ. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,000.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

