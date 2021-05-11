Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.35

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $3.87. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 200 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

