SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,092,000 after purchasing an additional 360,270 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 771,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after acquiring an additional 338,207 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 753,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,133,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 615,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNK stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.67. The stock had a trading volume of 635,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457,684. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.56. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

