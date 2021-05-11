SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Cut by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Banta Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,843. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $228.30 and a 12 month high of $351.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.75 and a 200 day moving average of $315.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

