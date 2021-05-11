SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,947 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.23% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,200,000 after buying an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 53,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 10,087,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 611,544 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. 132,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

