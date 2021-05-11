SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF accounts for 2.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,797. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $84.03 and a 12 month high of $161.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.16.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

