SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. MA Private Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 55,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,719 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 33,493 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,030,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $47.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07.

