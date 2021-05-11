SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 506,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 204,084 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 572.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 80,722 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45.

