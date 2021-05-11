SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is JNBA Financial Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.29. 67,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,085. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.