SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after acquiring an additional 138,080 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 75,692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 175,517 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $856,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $58.58. 149,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

