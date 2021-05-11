SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.54. 1,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,219. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39.

