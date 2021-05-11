SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Position Raised by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 76,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. 1,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,079. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

