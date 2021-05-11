SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 1.3% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.96. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,605. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26.

