Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.91

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and traded as high as $15.20. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 56,971 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 337,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000.

About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.