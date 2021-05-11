Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.91

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and traded as high as $15.20. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 56,971 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.
About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
