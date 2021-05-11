Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,011.15

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,011.15 ($39.34) and traded as high as GBX 3,300 ($43.11). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,217 ($42.03), with a volume of 186,525 shares changing hands.

SXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,015 ($39.39).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,330.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,011.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -220.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 46.50 ($0.61) dividend. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -465.75%.

In other news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Also, insider Derek Harding acquired 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,488 shares of company stock worth $10,511,102.

About Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

