SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.43

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.43 and traded as low as $5.75. SPI Energy shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 288,231 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SPI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.