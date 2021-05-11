Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 174,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,628,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 566,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,299,000 after purchasing an additional 102,684 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $161.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $163.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

