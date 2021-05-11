Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $1,154,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Thursday, April 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 440,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -35.14. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,356,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 10.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after buying an additional 133,166 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,824,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.