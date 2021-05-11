St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $541.00

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 541 ($7.07) and last traded at GBX 535 ($6.99), with a volume of 1452725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 537 ($7.02).

Several research firms have commented on SMP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 423.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 391.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi bought 13,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

